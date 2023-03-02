US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. \u201cLessons in Chemistry\u201d by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday) 2. \u201cTomorrow, Tomorrow, and Tomorrow\u201d by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf) 3. \u201cBurner\u201d by Mark Greaney (Berkley) 4. \u201cI Have Some Questions for You\u201d by Rebecca Makkai (Viking) 5. \u201cSomeone Else\u2019s Shoes\u201d by Jojo Moyes (Viking\/Dorman) 6. \u201cThe Last Kingdom\u201d by Steve Berry (Grand Central Publishing) 7. \u201cThe Boys from Biloxi\u201d by John Grisham (Doubleday) 8. \u201cDemon Copperhead\u201d by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper) 9. \u201cMurder Your Employer\u201d by Rupert Holmes (Avid Reader) 10. \u201cEncore in Death\u201d by J.D. Robb (St. Martin\u2019s Press) 11. \u201cFairy Tale\u201d by Stephen King (Scribner) 12. \u201cThe House in the Pines\u201d by Ana Reyes (Dutton) 13. \u201cMad Honey\u201d by Picoult\/Boylan (Ballantine) 14. \u201cThe House of Wolves\u201d by Patterson\/Lupica (Little, Brown) 15. \u201cRemarkably Bright Creatures\u201d by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco) HARDCOVER NONFICTION 1. \u201cYoung Forever\u201d by Mary Hyman (Little, Brown Spark) 2. \u201cSpare\u201d by Prince Harry (Random House) 3. \u201cAll My Knotted-Up Life\u201d by Beth Moore (Tyndale) 4. Two Weeks Notice" by Amy Porterfield ( Hay House Business) 5. \u201cThe Creative Act\u201d by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press) 6. \u201c8 Rules of Love\u201d by Jay Shetty (Simon & Schuster) 7. \u201cIt's Ok to B Angry About Capitalism\u201d by Bernie Sanders ( Crown) 8. \u201cThe Awe of God\u201d by John Bevere ( Thomas Nelson) 9. \u201cI\u2019m Glad My Mom Died\u201d by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster) 10. \u201cWalk the Blue Line\u201d by Patterson\/Eversmann (Little, Brown) 11. The Power of Wonder" by Monica C Parker (TarcherPerigree) 12. \u201cThe Light We Carry\u201d by Michelle Obama (Crown) 13. The Emotional Lives of Teenager" by Lisa Damour (Ballantine) 14. \u201cThe Lives We Actually Have\u201d by Bowler\/Richie (Covergent) 15. \u201cNever Give an Inch\u201d by Mike Pompeo (Broadside) MASS MARKET PAPERBACK 1. \u201cRich Dad Poor Dad\u201d by Robert T. Kiyosake (Plata) 2. \u201cBeautiful\u201d by Danielle Steel (Dell) 3. \u201cThe Red Book\u201d by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing) 4. \u201cWhen Justice Rides\u201d by B.J. Daniels (HQN) 5. \u201cAbsolute Fear\u201d by Lisa Jackson (Zebra) 6. \u201cHigh Stakes\u201d by Danielle Steel (Dell) 7. \u201c21st Birthday\u201d by Patterson\/Paetro (Grand Central Publishing) 8. \u201cShadows Reel\u201d by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam\u2019s Sons) 9. \u201cGame On\u201d by Janet Evanovich (Pocket) 10. \u201cDesperation in Death\u201d by J.D. Robb (St. Martin\u2019s Press) 11. \u201cIn Her Highlander\u2019s Bed\u201d by Lynsay Sands (Avon) 12. \u201cFort Misery\u201d by Johnstone\/Johnstone (Pinnacle) 13. \u201cMacGregor Ever After\u201d by Nora Roberts (St. Martin\u2019s Press) 14. \u201cCity of the Dead\u201d by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine) 15. \u201cThe Judge's List\u201d by John Grisham (Vintage) TRADE PAPERBACKS 1. \u201cThings We Hide from the Light\u201d by Lucy Score (Bloom) 2. \u201cIt Starts with Us\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria) 3. \u201cHeart Bones\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria) 4. \u201cThe Adventure Zone: The Eleventh Hour" by Clint McElroy et al. (First Second) 5. \u201cThe Paris Apartment\u201d by Lucy Foley (William Morrow) 6. \u201cThe Housemaid's Secret\u201d by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing) 7. \u201cTwisted Love\u201d by Ana Huang (Bloom) 8. \u201cIcebreaker\u201d by Hannah Grace (Atria) 9. \u201cThe Housemaid\u201d by Freida McFadden (Grand Central Publishing) 10. \u201c3 Days to Live\u201d by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing) 11. \u201cMaybe Now\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria) 12. \u201cToilet-Bound Hanako-Kun, Vol. 17\u201d by Aidairo (Yen) 13. \u201cSecretly Yours\u201d by Tessa Bailey (Avon) 14. \u201cThe Maid\u201d by Nita Prose (Ballantine) 15. \u201cAnd There He Kept Her\u201d by Joshua Moehling (Poisoned Pen)