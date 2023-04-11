US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Romantic Comedy (Reese’s Book Club) by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House Publishing Group) 2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 3. Over My Brother’s Dead Body, Chase Andrews by Piper Rayne (Piper Rayne Incorporated) 4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 5. The Soulmate by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 6. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing) 7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 8. Blue Moon by Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group) 9. Searching for Caryn by Susan Stoker (Stoker Aces Production, LLC) 10. Rizzoli & Isles: Listen to Me by Tess Gerritsen (Random House Publishing Group)
- Ridgefield community: Historical Society scholarship, more news
- Ridgefield finance board OKs $162M budget, with 1% mill rate hike
- Nearly 200 children hunt for Easter eggs at Ridgefield church
- Bernard's owners to open gourmet prepared food shop in Ridgefield
- Lieutenant who revived Ridgefield police's K-9 program retires
- Community: Ridgefield Continuing Education, Parks & Recreation
- Ridgefield Father's Club seeks headquarters in town
- Ridgefield police dispatcher retires after 12 years of service
- Ridgefield chair urges affordable housing body to be permanent
- Ridgefield 'hot dog man' is Main St. fixture: 'I love what I do'