“Sex and the City” author and Connecticut native Candace Bushnell is set to bring her one-woman show, "Is There Still Sex in the City?" to the Ridgefield Playhouse on Nov. 11.

The New York Times best-selling author will take the audience on a tour of New York City, from Studio 54 to “Sex and the City,” sharing her ideas through stories of fashion, literature and sex while pouring cosmos in the iconic Manolos, according to a press release. Written by and starring Bushnell, the show was originally developed and produced at Bucks County Playhouse in June 2021 and marked her stage debut. It had a run off Broadway at Daryl Roth Theatre in December 2021, but it had to close early after Bushnell got COVID.

Bushnell grew up in Glastonbury before moving to New York City at age 19. She attended Rice University and New York University, and at 19, she began her professional career when she wrote a children’s book for Simon & Schuster. In her 20s, Bushnell became a freelancer, writing darkly humorous pieces about women, relationships and dating for Mademoiselle, Self Magazine and Esquire, according to a press release. She then went on to write a column called “The Human Cartoon,” a fictional serial published in Hamptons Magazine.

Bushnell is also the best-selling author of 10 books, including "Is There Still Sex in the City," "Sex and the City," "Summer and the City," "The Carrie Diaries," "One Fifth Avenue," "Lipstick Jungle," "Trading Up," "Killing Monica" and "Four Blondes."

Sex and the City was published in 1996, following the lives and sex lives of four best friends in New York City. The book was then turned into a HBO series with six seasons starring Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, along with Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. In December 2021, HBO released "And Just Like That," a revival and a sequel of the HBO television series Sex and the City and is currently filming for season two.

"The Carrie Diaries," based on Bushnell’s book of the same name, also became a hit series on the CW. The story takes place in the 1980s with 16-year-old Carrie — played by AnnaSophia Robb from “Bridge to Terabithia” — living in suburban Connecticut before she was a "fashion icon," and before she had a column in the New York Star and found the love of her life, Mr. Big. The show also starred Austin Butler (“Elvis”) and Ellen Wong (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World”).

According to a press release, "Is There Still Sex in the City?" is currently in development as a TV series with Paramount.

Tickets for Bushnell’s one-woman show are currently on sale and range from $65 to $85. Tickets can be purchased on the Ridgefield Playhouse website.