“Sex and the City” author and Connecticut native Candace Bushnell is set to bring her one-woman show, "Is There Still Sex in the City?" to the Ridgefield Playhouse on Nov. 11.
The New York Times best-selling author will take the audience on a tour of New York City, from Studio 54 to “Sex and the City,” sharing her ideas through stories of fashion, literature and sex while pouring cosmos in the iconic Manolos, according to a press release. Written by and starring Bushnell, the show was originally developed and produced at Bucks County Playhouse in June 2021 and marked her stage debut. It had a run off Broadway at Daryl Roth Theatre in December 2021, but it had to close early after Bushnell got COVID.