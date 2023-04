Performing under the banner Ridgefield Rocks, a group of Ridgefield musicians will be rocking out for a good cause at the Sugar Hollow Taproom in Danbury on April 16. The event benefits the Prospector Theater.

Blues guitarist JD Seem, who also runs a bi-monthly jam session at Sugar Hollow, is the guiding force behind the musical collective.

Courtesy of JD Seem

“Ridgefield Rocks offers an opportunity for musicians who all live in Ridgefield but are in different bands to not only get a chance to play together but also donate our time to some of our favorite institutions here in town,” Seem said.

The line-up includes sax player Jason “Ziggy” Zides, vocalist George Rioseco of the MOJO Band, saxman and vocalist Winston Wisehart, bassist Ed Pryzby, guitarist John Conner of Gravity Feed, who also co-owns Sugar Hollow, and Seem on guitar and vocals.

The Prospector Theater is a nonprofit organization that provides competitive and inclusive employment to people with disabilities while also offering first-run movies to local audiences. All its employees are known as Prospects, whether they identify as having a disability or not.

Courtesy of Prospector Theater

“Everything at the Prospector is done with accessibility and universal design in mind,” James Mase, the theater’s director of giving, said. “By finding whatever workaround, whatever accommodation is needed, we want to make sure that every Prospect can do whatever job they want. We also want to make sure that every guest that comes through our doors is able to experience a movie in whatever way they need. So that can mean providing things like audio description headsets and closed captioning. We also do sensory friendly and open caption screenings.”

Currently, the Prospector Theater has 122 employees and an estimated 75 percent of the staff has a disability, such as autism, Down syndrome, dyslexia, ADHD and others, Mase said.

“I think it’s really important for our society to grow and be more accepting of people with disabilities,” said Mase. “We're working to change the narrative and show that people with disabilities are capable of adding value to the workplace. So, in essence, that experience of just being a part of it, is what makes work exciting and different and fun every day.”