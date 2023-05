Piff the Magic Dragon (real name John van der Put) wowed the audience when he was on “America’s Got Talent” in 2015, and the British comedian and magician has been a staple in Las Vegas at the Flamingo for the past seven years.

On May 17, Piff will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse.

“The Vegas show is something of a greatest hits, but the roadshow, which we will be performing in Ridgefield, we change up all the time,” he said. “Every time we come back to a city, it’s usually 90 percent new material, and this one will be completely different from top to bottom.”

Piff said he will close the show by “battling a member of the audience to the death” noting you have to “go big or go home.”

“This is our best touring show yet and I’m really excited about what we’re doing,” Piff said. “If people loved the special, they will love this night, because it’s 10 times as good.”

Ridgefield Playhouse/ Contribute

He’s sold out eight seasons at the Edinburgh Fringe, two in the West End and opened for Mumford & Sons, playing to 150,000 people on tour. In 2022, Piff released his first special on YouTube, entitled “Reptile Dysfunction,” and it garnered millions of views.

Earlier this year, Piff was a guest on Penn and Teller’s “Fool Us” television show — something he has done about a dozen times through the run of the show — and finally got a trophy from the legendary duo.

Piff has performed since he was a little kid, perfecting juggling, magic and comedy at a young age. He went to university in England to study computer science, but found it too dull and called the experience a nightmare.

“I started doing card tricks in restaurants to pay my bills,” he said. “I would get paid by the restaurant and get tips from the diners, and that’s how I paid my way through college. Afterwards, I didn’t want to get a ‘real’ job and wanted to keep on doing the tricks.”

In his 20s, he suffered from acute pancreatitis, and things were touch-and-go at one point. The experience made him realize that he no longer wanted to work in IT when his heart was really focused on magic.

“That was a wakeup call that I needed to do this on stage, but as soon as I did, everyone was like, ‘Why are you so grumpy?’ and I realized I had a very [grim] look on my face,” he said. “I was invited to a costume party one day, and my sister gave me a dragon costume to wear. When I got there, I was the only one in costume and I was stuck in the outfit.”

A friend joked he should wear it in his act as Puff the Magic Dragon, when he realized Piff the Magic Dragon made more sense.

“As soon as I did, everything clicked,” he said. “I had the skills of a magician and was this grumpy guy in real life, and when I added it together, the dragon outfit made it all socially acceptable.”