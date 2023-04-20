Las 10 canciones más populares de la semana

Las 10 canciones m\u00e1s populares de la semana en algunos pa\u00edses de las Am\u00e9ricas y Espa\u00f1a. ARGENTINA 1.- \u201cTu recuerdo\u201d \u2013 Emilia, Lyanno, Wisin 2.- \u201cCupido\u201d \u2013 Tini 3.- \u201cUna noche sin pensar\u201d - Sebasti\u00e1n Yatra 4.- \u201cFlowers\u201d- Miley Cyrus 5.- \u201cBora bora\u201d - Abraham Mateo, Luis Fonsi 6.- \u201cShakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53\u201d \u2013 Bizarrap, Shakira 7.- \u201cAjedrez\u201d - David Bisbal 8.- \u201cLa f\u00f3rmula\u201d \u2013 Maluma, Marc Anthony 9.- \u201cAmbulancia\u201d - Camila Cabello, Camilo 10.- \u201cTQG\u201d - Karol G, Shakira (Fuente: Los 40 Principales) CHILE 1.- \u201cBeso\u201d - Rauw Alejandro, Rosal\u00eda 2.- \u201cCupido\u201d \u2013 Tini 3.- \u201cTQG\u201d - Karol G, Shakira 4.- \u201cYandel 150\u201d \u2013 Yandel, Feid 5.- \u201cFlowers\u201d- Miley Cyrus 6.- \u201cShakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53\u201d \u2013 Bizarrap, Shakira 7.- \u201cChorrito pa\u2019 las \u00e1nimas\u201d \u2013 Feid 8.- \u201cCoco Chanel\u201d - Eladio Carrion, Bad Bunny 9.- \u201cLa jumpa\u201d \u2013 Arc\u00e1ngel, Bad Bunny 10.- \u201cClassy 101\u201d \u2013 Feid, Young Miko (Fuente: Los 40 Principales) COLOMBIA 1.- \u201cTQG\u201d - Karol G, Shakira 2.- \u201cYandel 150\u201d \u2013 Yandel, Feid 3.- \u201cCoco Chanel\u201d - Eladio Carrion, Bad Bunny 4.- \u201cKill Bill\u201d \u2013 SZA 5.- \u201cLisa\u201d - Young Miko 6.- \u201cMientras me curo del cora\u201d - Karol G 7.- \u201cLa jumpa\u201d \u2013 Arc\u00e1ngel, Bad Bunny 8.- \u201cRemix exclusivo\u201d \u2013 Feid 9.- \u201cFlowers\u201d- Miley Cyrus 10.- \u201cClassy 101\u201d \u2013 Feid, Young Miko (Fuente: Los 40 Principales) ESPA\u00d1A 1.- \u201cBeso\u201d - Rauw Alejandro, Rosal\u00eda 2.- \u201cTQG\u201d - Karol G, Shakira 3.- \u201cFlowers\u201d- Miley Cyrus 4.- \u201cNochentera\u201d \u2013 Vicco 5.- \u201cLos \u00c1ngeles\u201d \u2013 Aitana 6.- \u201cPlaya del Ingl\u00e9s\u201d \u2013 Quevedo, Myke Towers 7.- \u201cLLYLM\u201d- Rosal\u00eda 8.- \u201cForget Me\u201d - Lewis Capaldi 9.- \u201cCupido\u201d \u2013 Tini 10.- \u201cKill Bill\u201d \u2013 SZA (Fuente: Los 40 Principales) M\u00c9XICO 1.- \u201cLa beb\u00e9 (remix)\u201d \u2013 Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma 2.- \u201cFlowers\u201d- Miley Cyrus 3.- \u201cTQG\u201d - Karol G, Shakira 4.- \u201cBeso\u201d - Rauw Alejandro, Rosal\u00eda 5.- \u201cKill Bill\u201d \u2013 SZA 6.- \u201cAs it was\u201d - Harry Styles 7.- \u201cCupido\u201d \u2013 Tini 8.- \u201cDie for You\u201d - Ariana Grande, The Weeknd 9.- \u201cNo se acaba hasta que acabe\u201d \u2013 Lagos, Reik 10.- \u201cPara no verte m\u00e1s\u201d - Kenia Os, Thal\u00eda (Fuente: Los 40 Principales)