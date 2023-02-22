Finalists announced for the Lukas Prize Project book awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Beverly Gage's J. Edgar Hoover biography “G-Man,” Robert Samuels' and Toluse Olorunnipa's “His Name is George Floyd” and Linda Villarosa's study of racism and its effects, “Under the Skin,” are among the finalists for awards handed out by the Lukas Prize Project.

The project was established in 1998 and named for the late author and investigative journalist J. Anthony Lukas. The finalists were announced Wednesday by the Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University. Winners will be announced March 21.