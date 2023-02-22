Diesel promotes sex-positivity as Milan Fashion Week opens

MILAN (AP) — Milan Fashion Week came under a different kind of spotlight as Italian-Haitian designer Stella Jean protested the Italian National Fashion Chamber for not doing enough to support diversity and inclusion of designers living in Italy.
Jean withdrew from the Milan calendar earlier this month. She also launched a hunger strike, a move she acknowledged was dramatic, in a bid to protect designers close to her from the kind of retribution she said she has suffered for her activism calling out racism in Italy.