The Ridgefield Playhouse will be vibrant with Latin dances on Sunday, as students from the acclaimed Ballet Hispánico are set to perform the type of artistry that earned the organization a spot on the international stage.
Ballet Hispánico is a New York City-based cultural organization that celebrates diverse Hispanic cultures through dance and community engagement initiatives, according to its website. Members of the organization's Pa'lante Scholars Program will perform a series of dances at the Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday at 4 p.m. as part of the venue's Xfinity Family Series and HamletHub World Music Series.