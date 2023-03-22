Skip to main content Turn off refresh
Ballet Hispánico, the nation's leading Latin dance troupe, will perform at Ridgefield Playhouse

Photo of Abby Weiss
Abby Weiss
Ballet Hispánico dancers at the Tres Bailes production, which was choregraphed by Jean Emile.

Contributed photo/Ballet Hispánico

The Ridgefield Playhouse will be vibrant with Latin dances on Sunday, as students from the acclaimed Ballet Hispánico are set to perform the type of artistry that earned the organization a spot on the international stage.

Ballet Hispánico is a New York City-based cultural organization that celebrates diverse Hispanic cultures through dance and community engagement initiatives, according to its website. Members of the organization's Pa'lante Scholars Program will perform a series of dances at the Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday at 4 p.m. as part of the venue's Xfinity Family Series and HamletHub World Music Series.

Ballet Hispánico dancers perform at the "Homebound/Alaala" 2019 show choreographed by Bennyroyce Royon.  

Contributed photo/Justin Chao

The Pa'lante Scholars initiative is a tuition-free professional dance studies and career development program at the organization's dance school, in which students learn classical ballet, contemporary and Spanish dance. The program aims to grant dancers of all financial backgrounds access to the dance industry and ultimately increase Latino representation in the field.

"We believe that a talented young dancer should never be held back by financial strain," the website says. "Removing the financial barrier to professional training will in turn ensure young dancers can pursue artistic careers without the burden of debt."

Ballet Hispánico's "New Work" performance choreographed by Juan Rodriguez. 

Contributed photo/Justin Chao

National Medal of Arts recipient Tina Ramirez founded the organization in 1970 with the focus of providing an artistic sanctuary for Black and Brown families and increasing Hispanic representation in dance, according to the website. Over the past 50 years, it has grown from a dance school and performing arts troupe to an institution with three branches: the Company, School of Dance and Community Arts Partnerships. In 2020, it was named one of America's Cultural Treasures, an initiative led by the Ford Foundation that supports BIPOC organizations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Ballet Hispánico dancers perform choreography by dancer Tsai-Hsi Hung. 

Contributed photo/Justin Chao

Tickets are available on the Ridgefield Playhouse website

 

 

 

Written By
Abby Weiss
Abby Weiss is a Connecticut native and a features reporter at Hearst Connecticut Media. She graduated with a B.S. in journalism at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University in 2022. She has written for InsideClimate News, The New York Post and Callaway Climate Insights.