Contributed photo/Ballet Hispánico

The Ridgefield Playhouse will be vibrant with Latin dances on Sunday, as students from the acclaimed Ballet Hispánico are set to perform the type of artistry that earned the organization a spot on the international stage.

Ballet Hispánico is a New York City-based cultural organization that celebrates diverse Hispanic cultures through dance and community engagement initiatives, according to its website. Members of the organization's Pa'lante Scholars Program will perform a series of dances at the Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday at 4 p.m. as part of the venue's Xfinity Family Series and HamletHub World Music Series.