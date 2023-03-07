Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List - Paid Books 1. Storm Watch by C. J. Box - 9780593331316 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 2. Never Never by Colleen Hoover & Tarryn Fisher - 9780369747082 - (Harlequin) 3. Burner by Mark Greaney - 9780593548110 - (Penguin Publishing Group) 4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus - 9780385547376 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781501110375 - (Atria Books) 6. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover - 9781668001233 - (Atria Books) 7. Cannon by Sawyer Bennett - No ISBN Available - (Big Dog Books, LLC) 8. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid - 9781524798635 - (Random House Publishing Group) 9. Verity by Colleen Hoover - 9781538724743 - (Grand Central Publishing) 10. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes - 9781984879301 - (Penguin Publishing Group)
- Ridgefield events: Keeler Tavern Museum reopens, library show
- Ridgefield marks 1 year of war in Ukraine: 'Ukraine must win'
- Solar panel installation nearly complete in Ridgefield project
- Ridgefield to begin project to improve Branchville area of town
- Hickories farm in Ridgefield receives $50,000 state grant
- Ridgefield's St. Stephen's church celebrates Black History Month
- Ridgefield happenings: Historical Society preserves WWII stories
- Some CT schools aren't offering mandated Black & Latino class
- Old Quarry Road site chosen for combined police, fire facility
- Ridgefield happenings: 'Meet Your Legislators', essay contest