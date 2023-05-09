As artistic director for Ridgefield-based ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut, Daniel C. Levine never wants audiences to feel like they are having deja vu, but to expect the unexpected.

“I always want their experience at ACT to feel like a completely new space. I love when people are leaving a theater and I overhear them saying ‘I’ve seen like six shows here and every single show looks different,’” he said.

Levine said curating the theater’s fifth season was challenging because he wanted to ensure there was a variety of programming while also working within his budget.

“We are a small nonprofit theater. Our shows cost anywhere between $280,000 and $360,000 a piece so they can’t all be huge. I try my hardest to make sure there’s something for everyone,” he said. “There wants to be sort of a family-friendly show, a very sophisticated show and a show that maybe people haven’t really heard of or a show like ‘Mamma Mia’ that’s very popular.”

This season’s closer, “The Secret Garden” running May 18 through June 11, is a “huge” show with about a dozen musicians and over 20 actors. It does double duty as both a family-friendly show based on a beloved children’s book as well as a sophisticated show.

Courtesy of ACT of CT

“It is a magical story but it is also truly one of the most incredible Broadway scores ever to be written,” he said. “I can’t wait to transport our audiences to early twentieth century England. It is going to be a stunning production and unlike any other show we have produced.”

The Tony-award winning show tells the story of orphaned 11-year-old Mary Lennox who returns to Yorkshire, England to live with her hermetic uncle Archibald and his son Colin. The estate is a magical place with a secret garden that helps Mary navigate her life changes.

“There is a reason why ‘The Secret Garden’ is not done in many regional theaters. Number one it is very challenging to find a Mary Lennox. She is simply the lead of the show, has the most material, is in virtually every scene and carries the show,” he said. “If you don’t have access to children who can audition for this role that are that skilled as a singer and an actor at this age, you simply can’t do the show.”

The role of Colin is also central to the story and while it’s not as hefty a lift as Mary, Levine said, “You still need a 10-11 year old boy who is a really fine actor that can convey the fact that he has essentially been held hostage in his bedroom for 10 years and has never been outside or met another child. You have to have amazing singers because the score is so lush, rich, complex and glorious.”

The ghosts or spirits that are part of the story can be challenging to depict without the show coming across as a campy haunted mansion but Levine said he has his work cut out for him and a plan.

“You don’t want ‘Ew, spooky ghosts floating around the mansion,’” he said. He also has the theater’s turntable stage and for this production has rented a 40-foot LED wall on which images and videos will be projected to help the story flow. This show marks the first time the theater has used this technology.

Courtesy of ACT of CT

Looking ahead to next season’s schedule, Levine said the three main stage productions are Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard,” “Million Dollar Quartet” and closing the season will be “Kinky Boots.”

“These three particular shows are all so different from one another and really have something for everyone,” he said. “‘Sunset Boulevard’ is a complicated, beautiful show that is a star vehicle for the right female lead… and there are so many twists and turns. ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ is a smaller and interesting show that takes place in a recording studio where some of popular music’s most famous writers like Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash get together for impromptu jam sessions. And then ‘Kinky Boots’ is a big and fabulous musical with lots of dancing and lots of people.”

For more information about ACT, visit actofct.org.