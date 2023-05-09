Ridgefield's ACT of CT closes out theater season with 'The Secret Garden' Andrea Valluzzo, Correspondent May 9, 2023
John Baker (Ben) and Charlotte Ewing (Mary) at a rehearsal for ACT of Connecticut's production of "The Secret Garden."
Charlotte Ewing (Mary) and DJ Plunkett (Dickon) at a rehearsal for ACT of Connecticut's production of "The Secret Garden."
"The Secret Garden" will be staged May 18 through June 11 at ACT of CT.
As artistic director for Ridgefield-based
ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut, Daniel C. Levine never wants audiences to feel like they are having deja vu, but to expect the unexpected.
Charlotte Ewing (Mary) and DJ Plunkett (Dickon) at a rehearsal for ACT of Connecticut's production of "The Secret Garden."
“I always want their
experience at ACT to feel like a completely new space. I love when people are leaving a theater and I overhear them saying ‘I’ve seen like six shows here and every single show looks different,’” he said.