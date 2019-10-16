Woodcock Nature Center’s Wreath Festival tickets go on sale Oct. 20

Woodcock Nature Center's Wreath Festival tickets will go on sale Sunday, Oct. 20, at 9 a.m.

Woodcock Nature Center’s Wreath Festival tickets will go on sale Sunday, Oct. 20, at 9 a.m. The event pairs decorating a 22” balsam wreath using unique materials with relaxing by a roaring fire among friends in Woodcock’s pavilion. The festival welcomes 1,000 guests and raises more than $80,000 for the nature center’s programs in environmental education.

Woodcock offers 10 nights of “Celebrate & Decorate” evening wreath decorating and festivities with two decorating sessions each night from 6:30-8:15 p.m. or 8:30-10:15 p.m., Dec. 2-6 and Dec. 9-13.

Two daytime “Celebrate & Decorate” experiences will be held Thursdays, Dec. 5 and 12, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. All Wreath Festival attendees should plan to bring their own food and drink for the celebrating portion of the events.

Families are welcome at a “Family Fun” open house wreath decorating event on Dec. 14, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. which includes nature crafts, doughnuts, cookies, cider, face painting, animal photo-ops and more in Woodcock’s pavilion plus the opportunity to make a wreath with family members of all ages.

All dates (with the exception of the “Family Fun” day) are 21 and over. Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets range from $55-$75, are non-refundable and subject to additional fees. For tickets and more information, visit woodcocknaturecenter.org.