William Hurt, star of 'Broadcast News,' 'Body Heat,' dies JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer March 13, 2022 Updated: March 13, 2022 9:06 p.m.
FILE - William Hurt, a cast member in the Amazon series "Goliath," poses for a portrait during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
FILE - William Hurt and Heidi Henderson arrive at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday, Jan. 15, 2012, in Los Angeles.
FILE - Actor William Hurt, star of the new AMC series "Humans" poses for a portrait on Monday, June 22, 2015 in New York.
FILE - Actor William Hurt plays with his dog, Lucy, in Riverside Park in New York on Oct. 10, 2013.
NEW YORK (AP) — William Hurt, whose laconic charisma and self-assured subtlety as an actor made him one of the 1980s foremost leading men in movies such as “Broadcast News," “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71.
Hurt's son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday of natural causes. Hurt died peacefully, among family, his son said. The Hollywood Reporter said he died at his home in Portland, Oregon. Deadline first reported Hurt’s death. Hurt was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to the bone in 2018.