Where'd You Go, Bernadette starts showing at Prospector this week
Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
The following are movies and showtimes at The Prospector Theater between Friday, Aug. 16, and Thursday, Aug. 22. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.
Where’ d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13): Fri - Thu: 10:15 a.m., 1:15, 4, 7:15.
The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG): Fri - Thu: 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 6:45.
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG): Fri - Thu: 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 6:45.
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (R): Fri - Sun: 12, 3:30, 7; Mon - Thu: 11:45 a.m., 3:30, 7.
