Where'd You Go, Bernadette starts showing at Prospector this week

Academy Award-winning actor Cate Blanchett attends the Where'd You Go, Bernadette New York Screening at Metrograph on August 12, 2019 in New York City.

The following are movies and showtimes at The Prospector Theater between Friday, Aug. 16, and Thursday, Aug. 22. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

Where’ d You Go, Bernadette (PG-13): Fri - Thu: 10:15 a.m., 1:15, 4, 7:15.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG): Fri - Thu: 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 6:45.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG): Fri - Thu: 11 a.m., 1:30, 4:15, 6:45.

Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (R): Fri - Sun: 12, 3:30, 7; Mon - Thu: 11:45 a.m., 3:30, 7.