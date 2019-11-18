What’s going on at the Keeler Tavern this holiday season?

Below is a calendar of holiday events going on at the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center over the next month:

Early Shopper Days with discounts in the museum shop, Nov. 22-24, 29-30, and Dec. 1, from 3 to 8 p.m.

Christmas at the Tavern, Holiday Stroll, and opening of “Gift of Art” Holiday Art Show, Dec. 6.

Christmas Luncheons and Holiday Boutique, Dec. 10 to Dec. 14, two seatings at 11:30 and 1:15, pre-paid reservations $30/person (wine $5/glass).

“Gift of Art” Holiday Art Show in the Carriage Barn, Dec. 7 to 14.

All aboard! The Polar Express Family Program, Dec. 19-20. Museum & History Center, 152 Main Street.

Visit keelertavernmuseum.org/events for details and tickets.