WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended December 28th.

FICTION

1. “Dog Man: Fetch-22” by Dav Pilkey(Graphix)

2. "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

4. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

7. “Strange Planet” by Nathan W. Pyle (William Morrow Gift)

8. “The Night Before Christmas” by Clement C. Moore (Running Press)

9. “Criss Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

10. “The Institute” by Stephen King (Scribner)

NONFICTION

1. “The Blue Zones Kitchen” by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)

2. "The Pioneer Woman Cooks" by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

3. “Becoming: A Guided Journal for discovering Your Voice" by Michelle Obama (Clarkson Potter)

4. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown Publishing)

5. “Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

6. "Guinness Book of World Records 2020" (Guinness World Records)

7. "Me" by Elton John (Henry Holt and Co.)

8. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

9. "Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers" by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel)

10. “Triggered” by Donald Trump Jr. (Center Street)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “The Night Fire” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

2. “The Last Wish” by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)

3. “Blood of Elves” by Andrzej Sapkowski (Orbit)

4. “The Guardians” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

6. “Trouble After Dark” by Marie Force (HTJB)

7. “What Alice Forgot” by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

8. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

9. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

10. “The Things We Cannot Say” by Kelly Rimmer (Graydon House)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “If You Tell" by Gregg Olsen (Thomas & Mercer)

2. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

3. “Kitchen Confidential” by Anthony Bourdain (Bloomsbury)

4. “The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James (Penguin)

5. “What If?” by Randall Munroe (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

6. “American Prison" by Shane Bauer (Penguin)

7. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

8. “7-Day Apple Vinegar Cleanse” by J.J. Smith (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Titan” by Ron Chernow (Vintage)

10. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)