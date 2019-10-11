WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended October 5th.

FICTION

1. "Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

2. "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

3. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

5. "Bloody Genius" by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

6. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)

7. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)

8. "The Tyrant's Tomb" by Rick Riordan (Disney-Hyperion)

9. "Lethal Agent" by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

10. "A Tale of Magic..." by Chris Colfer (Little, Brown Books For Young Readers)

NONFICTION

1. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)

2. "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

3. "The United States of Trump" by Bill O'Reilly (Henry Holt and Co.)

4. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

5. "Stillness is the Key" by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)

6. "Inside Out" by Demi Moore (Harper)

7. "Where Do I Begin?" by Elvis Duran (Atria)

8. "Over the Top" by Jonathan Van Ness (HarperOne)

9. "Metahuman" by Deepak Chopra (Harmony)

10. "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover (Random House)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Black Sheep" by Meghan March (Meghan March)

2. "Lethal Agent" by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

3. "The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett (Harper)

4. "Quantum" by Partricia Cornwell (Thomas & Mercer)

5. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

6. "White Knight" by Meghan March (Meghan March)

7. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. "The Dressmaker's Gift" by Fiona Valpy (Lake Union)

9. "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

10. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Blowout" by Rachel Maddow (Crown Publishing)

2. "Inside Out" by Demi Moore (Harper)

3. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. "Stillness is the Key" by Ryan Holiday (Portfolio)

5. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

6. "Elevate" by Robert Glazer (Simple Truths)

7. "Roots" by Alex Haley (Da Capo)

8. "Things I Overheard While Talking to Myself" by Alan Alda (Random House)

9. "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

10. "Easy Soups From Scratch With Quick Breads to Match" by Ivy Manning (Chronicle)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation's book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.