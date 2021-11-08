Vatican Library opens to public with old-new art space

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s Apostolic Library hat is home to ancient manuscripts, rare books and reading rooms for scholars is opening its doors to the general public with a small new exhibition space aimed at pairing its artistic treasures with contemporary art.
The inaugural exhibit “Tutti” (All) takes its inspiration from Pope Francis’ 2020 encyclical “Brothers All” which combines his appeals for environmental sustainability, greater human fraternity and a more just socio-economic order in the post-COVID world.