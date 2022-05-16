Ukraine star Karol in Japan, says her country will rebuild MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press May 16, 2022 Updated: May 16, 2022 2:49 a.m.
1 of9 Tina Karol, Ukrainian singer and actress, poses prior to a press conference with Hiroshi Mikitani, CEO of Rakuten, Inc. and Sergiy Korsunsky, Ambassador of Ukraine to Japan, not in picture, at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan, Monday, May 16, 2022, in Tokyo. Eugene Hoshiko/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Singer Tina Karol said Monday from Japan that she and her fellow Ukrainians will not give up defending their land and culture from Russian invasion and are determined to win the war and rebuild an even more beautiful country.
“My weapon is language and music,” Karol said in Tokyo as she concluded a weeklong visit to rally support for Ukraine. “My words are strong and my music moves emotions.”
MARI YAMAGUCHI