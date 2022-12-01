US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

2. “The Choice” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

3. “The Light We Carry” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

4. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper Överlöde” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

5. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

6. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

8. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

11. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

12. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

13. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” by Dr. Seuss ( Random House)

14. “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (Flatiron Books)

15. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition” by J.K. Rowling (Scholastic)

16. “The Simply Happy Cookbook” by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy (William Morrow Cookbooks)

17. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

18. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

19. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

20. “A Christmas Memory” by Richard Paul Evans ( Gallery Books)

21. “Go-To Dinners” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

22. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

23. “I'm Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

24. “Faith Still Moves Mountains” by Harris Faulkner (Broadside Books)

25. “Little Blue Truck's Christmas” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)