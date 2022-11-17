US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. \u201cDesert Star\u201d by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown) 2. \u201cIt Starts With Us\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 3. \u201cDiary of a Wimpy Kid: Diper ?\u2013verl\u00f6de\u201d by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books) 4. \u201cKeeper of the Lost Cities: Stellarlune\u201d by Shannon Messenger (Aladdin) 5. \u201cIt Ends With Us\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 6. \u201cCharm\u201d by Tracy Wolff (Entangled Teen) 7. \u201cThe Boys from Biloxi\u201d by John Grisham (Doubleday) 8. \u201cVerity\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 9. \u201cFriends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing\u201d by Matthew Perry (Flatiron Books) 10. \u201cUgly Love\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 11. \u201cNovember 9\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 12. \u201cNo Plan B\u201d by Lee Child, Andrew Child (Delacorte) 13. \u201cReminders of Him\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Avery) 14. \u201cGood Boundaries and Goodbyes\u201d by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson) 15. \u201cGo-To Dinners\u201d by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter) 16. \u201cGoing Rogue\u201d by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books) 17. \u201cThe Stories We Tell\u201d by Joanna Gaines (Harper Select) 18. \u201cAtomic Habits\u201d by James Clear (Avery) 19. \u201cThe Silmarillion: Illustrated Edition\u201d by J.R.R. Tolkien (William Morrow) 20. \u201cHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition\u201d by J. K. Rowling; art by Jim Kay with Neil Packer (Scholastic) 21. \u201cFairy Tale\u201d by Stephen King (Scribner) 22. \u201cTriple Cross, James Patterson (Little, Brown) 23. \u201cThe Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book\u201d by Eric Carle (Philomel) 24. \u201cHow the Grinch Stole Christmas\u201d by Dr. Seuss ( Random House) 25. \u201cI'm Glad My Mom Died\u201d by Jeannette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)