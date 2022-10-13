US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Righteous Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. “confidence Man” by Maggie Haberman (Penguin Press)

3. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

4. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Lighter” by Yung Pueblo (Harmony)

7. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. “Our Missing Hearts” by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

11. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

12. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jeannette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Avery)

14. “I'm So Glad You Were Born” by Ainsley Earhardt (Zonderkidz)

15. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

16. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

17. “Little Blue Truck’s Halloween” by Alice Schertle (Houghton Mifflin Books for Children)

18. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

19. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 32” by Kohei Horikoshi (VIZ Media)

20. “The First to Die at the End” by Adam Silvera (Quill Tree Books)

21. “Room on the Broom” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler (Puffin)

22. “Live Wire” by Kelly Rippa (Dey Street Books)

23. “Killing the Legends” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

24. “Cooking from the Spirit” by Tabitha Brown (William Morrow Cookbooks)

25. “Verity: Collector’s Edition” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)