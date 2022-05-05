US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Finding Me” by Viola Davis (Harper One)

2. “Johnny the Walrus” by Matt Walsh; art by K. Reece (DW Books)

3. “The Palace Papers” by Tina Brown (Crown)

4. “Shadow Fire” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

5. “Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

6. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

7. “Just Tyrus” by Tyrus (Post Hill Press)

8. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

9. “Dream Town” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “City on Fire” by Don Winslow (William Morrow)

12. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

13. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

14. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

15. “Immortal Rising” by Linsay Sands (Avon)

16. "Heartstopper: Volume 1, by Alice Oseman (Graphix)

17. “Off With My Head” by Stassi Schroeder (Gallery Books)

18. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

19. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

20. “The Investigator” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

21. “Death of the Black Widow” by James Patterson and J.D. Parker (Grand Central Publishing)

22. “The War on the West” by Douglas Murray (Broadside Books)

23. “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak” by Shannon Bream (Broadside Books)

24. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

25. “Eat Your Heart Out” by Daphne Oz (William Morrow Cookbooks)