US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. \u201cThe Judge\u2019s List\u201d by John Grisham (Doubleday) 2. \u201cThe Wish\u201d by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing) 3. \u201cThe Stranger in the Lifeboat\u201d by Mitch Albom (Harper) 4. \u201cThe Lincoln Highway\u201d by Amor Towles (Viking) 5. \u201cGo Tell the Bees That I Am Gone\u201d by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte) 6. \u201cFear No Evil\u201d by James Patterson (Little, Brown) 7. \u201cWish You Were Here\u2019 by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine) 8. \u201cCloud Cuckoo Land\u201d by Anthony Doerr (Scribner) 9. \u201cBilly Summers\u201d by Stephen King ( Scribner) 10. \u201cThe Last Thing He Told Me\u201d by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster) 11. \u201cMercy\u201d by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing) 12. \u201cFlying Angels\u201d by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 13. \u201cThe Dark Hours\u201d by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown) 14. \u201cProject Hail Mary\u201d by Andy Weir (Ballantine) 15. \u201cBetter Off Dead\u201d by Child\/Child (Delacorte) HARDCOVER NONFICTION 1. \u201cAtlas of the Heart\u201d by Brene Brown (Random House) 2. \u201cCall Us What We Carry\u201d by Amanda Gorman (Viking) 3. \u201cThe Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!\u201d by Ree Drummond (William Morrow) 4. \u201cThe Real Anthony Fauci\u201d by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (Skyhorse) 5. \u201cThe Storyteller\u201d by Dave Grohl (Dey Street) 6. \u201cThe 1619 Project\u201d by Nikole Hannah-Jones (One World) 7. \u201cJesus Listens\u201d by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson) 8. \u201cGuinness World Records 2022\u201d (Guinness World Records) 9. \u201cAll American Christmas\u201d by Campos-Duffy\/Duffy (Broadside) 10. \u201cWill\u201d by Will Smith (Penguin Press) 11. \u201cThe President and the Freedom Fighter\u201d by Brian Kilmeade (Sentinel) 12. \u201cFor Such a Time as This\u201d by Kayleigh Mc Enany (Post Hill) 13. \u201cThe Lyrics\u201d by Paul McCartney (Liveright) 14. \u201cTaste\u201d by Stanley Tucci (Gallery) 15. \u201cSkinnytaste Air Fryer Dinners\u201d by Gina Homolka (Clarkson Potter) MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS 1. \u201cNeighbors\u201d by Danielle Steel (Dell) 2. \u201cLost\u201d by Patterson\/Born (Grand Central Publishing) 3. \u201cThick as Thieves\u201d by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing) 4. \u201cThe Rescue\u201d by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing) 5. \u201cWinter Weddings\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Mira) 6. \u201cAll That Glitters\u201d by Danielle Steel (Dell) 7. \u201cTexarkana\u201d by Johnstone\/Johnstone (Pinnacle) 8. \u201cSlaughter of the Mountain Man\u201d by Johnstone\/Johnstone (Pinnacle) 9. \u201cLittle Lies\u201d by Nora Roberts (Silhouette) 10. \u201cSnowfall in Cold Creek\u201d by RaeAnne Thayne (Harlequin) 11. \u201cLeft to Die\u201d by Lisa Jackson (Zebra) 12. \u201cFortune and Glory\u201d by Janet Evanovich (Pocket) 13. \u201cThe Kaiser's Web\u201d by Steve Berry (Minotaur) 14. \u201cAutumn Nights\u201d by Debbie Macomber (Mira) 15. \u201cSomeone Perfect\u201d by Mary Balogh (Berkley) TRADE PAPERBACKS 1. \u201cHeaven Official's Blessing\u201d by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas) 2. \u201cGrandmaster of Demonic Cultivation\u201d by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas) 3. \u201cVerity\u201d by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) 4. \u201cWhere the Crawdads Sing\u201d by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam\u2019s Sons) 5. \u201cThe Scum Villain's Self-Saving System\u201d by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas) 6. \u201cThe Love Hypothesis\u201d by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley) 7. \u201cPeople We Meet on Vacation\u201d by Emily Henry (Berkley) 8. \u201cThe Ultimate Bathroom Reader\u201d by Bill O\u2019Neill (LAK) 9. \u201cThe Silent Patient\u201d by Alex Michaelides (Celadon) 10. \u201cThe Old Farmer\u2019s Almanac 2022\u201d (Old Farmer\u2019s Almanac) 11. \u201cThe House of Gucci\u201d (movie tie-in) by Sara Gay Forden (Custom House) 12. \u201cMy Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis\u201d by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz) 13. \u201cThe Thursday Murder Club\u201d by Richard Osman (Penguin Books) 14. \u201cLucky\u201d by Marissa Stapley (Simon & Schuster) 15. \u201cThe Blue Zones Challenge\u201d by Dan Buettner (National Geographic)