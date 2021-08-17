A 'roaming' play around Ridgefield invites guests to explore the theme of 'the suburbs'

After having to cancel its 2020 season, Thrown Stone Theatre Company in Ridgefield has reimagined this summer’s season, presenting not one but three world-premiere plays at three outdoor locations in town Aug. 26 through Sept. 12.
Created as short, site-specific works, the plays are conceived as a single “roving production under the aegis of suburbs,” in partnership with The Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center, the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and West Lane Inn, during which audiences will follow the action from one location to the next.