They’ll always have ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer June 23, 2022 Updated: June 23, 2022 3:56 p.m.
Jenny Slate and Dean Fleischer-Camp were at a bit of a career crossroads when they manifested Marcel, a one-inch-tall seashell with a tiny voice and a big heart.
Slate had recently been let go from “Saturday Night Live” after one season and wasn’t sure if she’d get another chance to do comedy professionally again. Fleischer-Camp, meanwhile, had dreams of directing but nothing had stuck yet and he was feeling stalled. It was in this time of uncertainty that they found themselves at a wedding, sharing a hotel room with about five other people to save money. Slate started speaking in a little, funny voice.