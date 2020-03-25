Theater barn invites community to submit video for Ghost Light Sessions

On Wednesday, March 18, Pamme Jones, executive director of the Ridgefield Theater Barn, sat down on their stage in the glow of the ghost light, explaining its history and musing on their own resident ghost, Francis, a former monk. This talk, is the first of continuing bi-weekly live Facebook chats, the Ghost Light Sessions, to be held Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:45 p.m. Jones’introductory session can be seen on the theater’s Facebook page. But far from being a one-sided platform, the Theater Barn is challenging patrons, artists, and community members to “steal the ghost light.”

Do you have a favorite theater memory, experience or performance (with preferential treatment to RTB stories, of course)? What has this quarantine inspired creatively? Did you have a performance canceled or postponed and want to share a song from that? Do you want to share your recorded Zoom session (aka “Brady Bunch” or “Hollywood Squares” style)? The possibilities are endless, and the rules are simple.

The video must be taken in the dark, with an exposed, single-light bulb that mimics a traditional ghost light. Submissions should be recorded on your phone or on a single camera device (nothing fancy), and video should be under 5 minutes in length, if possible. You can perform alone, or with others (either remotely, or those sharing your quarantine space). Then, either send your video to ghostlight@ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org or share your submissions on social media using the following hashtags: #RTBghostlightsessions or #RTBstealingtheghostlight. The Theater Barn will share their favorites on their website and social media platforms.

There is an abundance of talent in this town — Ridgefield, are you up to the challenge?