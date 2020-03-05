Theater Barn offers improv workshops for adults and teens

Rick Hodder, coach and director of Ridgefield Theater Barn's Role in the Hay Players will teach two improv workshops for adults and teens at the Theater Barn.

The Ridgefield Theater Barn will offer two new improv workshops for adults and teens, led by coach and director of the Role in the Hay Players, Rick Hodder.

Fundamentals of Improv focuses on agreement, banishing fear, the elements of improv scene work, and most especially, teamwork. All experience levels are welcome.

The adult workshop kicks off March 22 and runs from 6-8 p.m. Sundays, through May 3 (no class April 5 or 12). The teen workshop for grades 9-12 meets Tuesdays, from 7-9 p.m., starting March 24 (no class April 28). Both workshops will culminate with a performance for friends and family on May 8.

Rick Hodder has been studying, performing, and teaching improv for close to 20 years and is a founding member and director of the Theater Barn’s Improv troupe The Role in The Hay Players. He studied at Gotham City Improv, the Upright Citizens Brigade, and currently is studying Improv at the Magnet Theater in NYC.

Classes will be held at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane. Early registration is recommended, as class sizes are limited. To register, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.