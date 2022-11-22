The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Good Boundaries and Goodbyes by Lysa TerKeurst, narrated by the author and Jim Cress (Thomas Nelson)

5. The 6 Habits of Growth by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

6. Surrender by Bono, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. The Stories We Tell by Joanna Gaines, narrated by the author (Harper Select)

8. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

9. The Trump Tapes by Bob Woodward, narrated by Donald J. Trump and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio Originals)

10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Desert Star by Michael Connelly, narrated by Titus Welliver, Christine Lakin and Peter Giles (Little, Brown & Company)

2. The Bookstore Sisters by Alice Hoffman, narrated by Jennifer Jill Araya (Amazon Original Stories)

3. Princess and the Player by Ilsa Madden-Mills, narrated by Lee Samuels and Stella Bloom (Brilliance Audio)

4. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Fairy Tale by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. The Quarry Girls by Jess Lourey, narrated by Jess Nahikian (Brilliance Audio)

7. The Method by James Patterson and Michael B. Silver, performed by Zachary Quinto, Stephanie Beatriz, Lil Rel Howery, Justine Lupe, Jack Davenport and full cast (Audible Originals)

8. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

9. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

10. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)