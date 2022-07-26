The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. How to Say It: Words That Make a Difference by Allison Friederichs and The Great Courses, narrated by Allison Friederichs (Audible Originals)

4. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

5. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

6. Unf--k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS CAN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

7. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

8. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

9. Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. Finding Me by Viola Davis, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

Fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens, narrated by Cassandra Campbell (Penguin Audio)

2. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

3. The Big Dark Sky by Dean Koontz, narrated by Fajer Al-Kaisi (Brilliance Audio)

4. Verity by Colleen Hoover, performed by Vanessa Johansson and Amy Landon (Audible Studios)

5. The Brighter the Light by Mary Ellen Taylor, narrated by Megan Tusing (Brilliance Audio)

6. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

7. The Comeback by Lily Chu, performed by Phillipa Soo (Audible Originals)

8. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. Tell Her Story by Margot Hunt, performed by Dakota Fanning, LJ Ganser, Vikas Adam, Emily Bauer, Ann Osmond, Fred Berman, Jonathan Davis and Laura Darrell (Audible Originals)

10. Portrait of an Unknown Woman by Daniel Silva, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (HarperAudio)