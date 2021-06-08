The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

2. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey and Bruce D. Perry, narrated by the authors (Macmillan Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The Riddle of Emmon Bodfish by Paul Holes, Peter McDonnell and Josh Sanburn, narrated by Paul Holes and Jim Clemente (Audible Originals)

5. Vanishing Fleece by Clara Parkes, narrated by the author (Tantor Audio)

6. Unf--k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

7. After the Fall by Ben Rhodes, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

8. Critical Business Skills for Success by The Great Courses, Clinton O. Longenecker, Eric Sussman, Michael A. Roberto and Ryan Hamilton, narrated by the authors (The Great Courses)

9. Yearbook by Seth Rogen, narrated by the author and full cast (Random House Audio)

10. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aiden Gillen (Audible Studios)

Fiction

1. Breakaway by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Audio)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

3. Freed by E.L. James, narrated by Zachary Webber (Random House Audio)

4. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett (Little, Brown & Company)

6. Shifters in the Night by Molly Harper, performed by Amanda Ronconi and Jonathan Davis (Audible Originals)

7. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Julia Whelan (Random House Audio)

8. Last Day by Luanne Rice, narrated by Nicol Zanzarella (Brilliance Audio)

9. Panic: Ghosts and Legends by Lauren Oliver, performed by Camron Jones, Ray Nicholson and Olivia Welch (Audible Originals)

10. All My Darkest Impulses by Lisa Unger, narrated by James Anderson Foster, Saskia Maarleveld and Frankie Corzo (Amazon Original Stories)