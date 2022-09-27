'The Winx Saga' star says showbiz isn't all fairy dust

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
In the Netflix series “Fate: The Winx Saga,” Abigail Cowen plays Bloom, a teenage fairy with recently-discovered powers. The second-season show has ranked on the streaming service's Top 10 lists in several countries, finding its footing among similar teen dramas.
It's a great gig with a passionate following that has taken Cowen to Ireland for filming and given her a steady job. Despite the success, she wants people to know that working in Hollywood is not easy or magical as one might think.