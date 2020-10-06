  • Robert De Niro in “The War with Grandpa” (2020). Photo: 101 Studios

Movies for Friday, Oct. 9-Thursday, Oct. 15 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

The War with Grandpa (PG) — Friday-Sunday, 4, 7:15; Monday, 12:30, 4, 7:15; Tuesday-Thursday, 4, 7:15.

On the Rocks (R) — Friday-Sunday, 4:30, 7:30; Monday, 2, 4:30, 7:30; Tuesday-Thursday, 4:30, 7:30.

Tenet (PG-13) — Friday-Sunday, 7; Monday, 3, 7; Tuesday-Thursday, 7.

Hocus Pocus (PG) — Friday-Sunday-4:15; Monday, 11:30 a.m., noon; Tuesday-Thursday, 4:15.