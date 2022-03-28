At a pugnacious Oscars, Apple's feel-good 'CODA' triumphs JAKE COYLE, AP Film Writer March 26, 2022 Updated: March 28, 2022 1:42 a.m.
1 of71 Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
2 of71 The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 3 of71
4 of71 Youn Yuh-jung, right, presents Troy Kotsur with the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "CODA" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
5 of71 Ariana DeBose accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "West Side Story" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 6 of71
7 of71 Becky G, left, and Luis Fonsi perform "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from "Encanto" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
8 of71 Hosts Amy Schumer, from left, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall appear on stage at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 9 of71
10 of71 Jacob Elordi, left, and Rachel Zegler present the award for best visual effects at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
11 of71 The team from "Dune" accept the award for best sound for "Dune" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 12 of71
13 of71 Aneil Karia, left, and Riz Ahmed accept the award for best live action short for "The Long Goodbye" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
14 of71 Josh Brolin, left, and Jason Momoa present the award for best sound at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 15 of71
16 of71 Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
17 of71 Jessica Chastain arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 18 of71
19 of71 Wanda Sykes, left, and Alex Sykes arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
20 of71 Kenneth Branagh arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 21 of71
22 of71 Este Haim, from left, Alana Haim, and Danielle Haim arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
23 of71 Lily James arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 24 of71
25 of71 Jamie Lee Curtis holds up a blue ribbon in support of refugees of Ukraine as she arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
26 of71 Josh Brolin arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 27 of71
28 of71 Jessica Betts, left, and Niecy Nash arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
29 of71 Maddie Ziegler arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 30 of71
31 of71 This combination of photos shows promotional art for the films nominated for an Oscar for best picture, top row from left, "Belfast," "CODA," Don't Look Up," Drive My Car," Dune," bottom row from left, "King Richard," Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "The Power of the Dog," and "West Side Story." (Focus Features/Apple TV+, Netflix, Janus Films & Sideshow, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Searchlight Pictures, Netflix, 20th Century Films via AP) Show More Show Less
32 of71 Reba McEntire arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 33 of71
34 of71 Renate Reinsve arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
35 of71 Amy Forsyth arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 36 of71
37 of71 Jesse Plemons, left, and Kirsten Dunst arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
38 of71 Youn Yuh-jung arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 39 of71
40 of71 Eva von Bahr arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
41 of71 Este Haim, from left, Alana Haim, and Danielle Haim arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 42 of71
43 of71 Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking on in background is Keith Urban. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
44 of71 Jessica Chastain greets fans as she arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 45 of71
46 of71 Ariana DeBose, left, and Steven Spielberg arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
47 of71 Rita Moreno, left, and Ariana DeBose arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Looking in background is Steven Spielberg. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 48 of71
49 of71 Rosie Perez, left, and Jason Momoa arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
50 of71 Josh Brolin, left, and Jason Momoa present the award for best sound at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 51 of71
52 of71 Ariana DeBose, winner of the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role for "West Side Story," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
53 of71 Hosts Amy Schumer, from left, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall appear on stage at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 54 of71
55 of71 Kenneth Branagh accepts the award for best original screenplay for "Belfast" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
56 of71 Hosts Wanda Sykes, left, and Regina Hall appear on stage dressed as a characters from "King Richard" and "The Eyes of Tammy Faye," during a skit at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 57 of71
58 of71 Will Smith arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
59 of71 Ryusuke Hamaguchi accepts the award for "Drive My Car," from Japan, for best international feature film at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 60 of71
61 of71 Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
62 of71 presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 63 of71
64 of71 Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "King Richard" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
65 of71 Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "King Richard" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 66 of71
67 of71 Will Smith accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for "King Richard" at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
68 of71 Sean Combs, from left, Will Smith and Tyler Perry appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less 69 of71
70 of71 Andrew Garfield, left, and Jessica Chastain appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Show More Show Less
71 of71
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a movie year often light on crowds, the Academy Awards named an unabashed crowd-pleaser, the deaf family drama “CODA,” best picture Sunday, handing Hollywood’s top award to a streaming service for the first time in a ceremony that saw the greatest drama when Will Smith strode onstage and slapped Chris Rock.
Sian Heder’s “CODA,” which first premiered at a virtual Sundance Film Festival in winter 2021, started out as an underdog but gradually emerged as the Oscars’ feel-good favorite. It also had one very deep-pocketed backer in Apple TV+, which scored its first best picture Academy Award on Sunday, less than three years after launching the service.