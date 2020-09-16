  • Prospector Theater staff pose for a picture in the lobby. Photo: Prospector Theater

    Photo: Prospector Theater
Movies for Friday, Sept. 18-Thursday, Sept. 24 follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

The Nest (R) — Friday, 4:30, 7:30; Saturday & Sunday: 12:30, 4:30, 7:30; Monday-Thursday, 4:30, 7:30.

Tenet (PG-13) — Friday, 3, 7; Saturday & Sunday, 11 a.m., 3, 7; Monday-Thursday, 3, 7.

Bill & Ted Face The Music (PG-13) — Friday-Thursday, 7:15.

The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG) — Friday, 4; Saturday & Sunday, noon, 4; Monday-Thursday, 4.