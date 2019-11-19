The Marvelous Wonderettes serenade at Theater Barn

The Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane presents The Marvelous Wonderettes, the off-Broadway musical by Roger Bean, Friday and Saturdays, Dec. 6-28, at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees, Dec. 15 and 22, at 2 p.m. The production is directed by Foster Evans Reese.

The musical is set at the 1958 Springfield High School prom where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy. As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic 50s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Stupid Cupid,” and “Lipstick on Your Collar.” The show features the local talent of Sarah Giggar, Tarah Vega, Lauren Sherwood, and Rena Gavigan.

The venue has cabaret seating; bring food and beverage. Doors open one hour prior to curtain. Tickets, available at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org, are $38 for adults and $33 for students, seniors (65), and veterans, and qualify for a $4 early bird discount if purchased before Nov. 29.