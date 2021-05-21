The Diana Interview: A look at the pivotal moment in time DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press May 21, 2021 Updated: May 21, 2021 12:53 p.m.
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 1995 file photo, Diana, Princess of Wales, smiles at the United Cerebral Palsy's annual dinner at the New York Hilton. An investigation has found that a BBC journalist used "deceitful behavior" to secure an explosive interview with Princess Diana in 1995, in a "serious breach" of the broadcaster's guidelines. The probe came after Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, made renewed complaints that journalist Martin Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to persuade Diana to agree to the interview.
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 1995 file photo a selection of front pages of most of Britains's national newspapers showing their reaction to Princess Diana's television interview with BBC journalist Martin Bashir. Prince William and his brother Prince Harry have issued strongly-worded statements criticizing the BBC and British media for unethical practices after an investigation found that Bashir used "deceitful behavior" to secure Princess Diana's most explosive TV interview in 1995.
FILE - In this Friday, March 6, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, right, chat in Towcester, England. The BBC, seen as a respected source of news and information around the world, is facing questions about its integrity at home after a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Princes William and Harry, Diana's sons, late Thursday, May 20, 2021 excoriated the BBC, saying there was a direct link between the interview and their mother's death in a traffic accident two years later as she and a companion were being pursued by paparazzi.
In this image made from video on Thursday, May 20, 2021 provided by ITN, Britain's Prince William makes a statement following the publication of Lord Dyson's investigation into former BBC News religion editor Martin Bashir. The BBC, seen as a respected source of news and information around the world, is facing questions about its integrity at home after a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Princes William and Harry, Diana's sons, late Thursday, May 20, 2021 excoriated the BBC, saying there was a direct link between the interview and their mother's death in a traffic accident two years later as she and a companion were being pursued by paparazzi.
LONDON (AP) — The respected British broadcaster BBC is facing questions about its integrity following a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana.
Britain’s justice secretary said Friday that the government would review the rules governing oversight of the BBC after an investigation found that one of its journalists used “deceitful behavior” to secure the interview and the corporation obscured this misconduct for 25 years.