The Addams Family opens Friday at Ridgefield’s Prospector Theater

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Addams Family opens Friday at Ridgefield’s Prospector Theater 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Movies for Friday, Oct. 11 through Thursday, Oct. 17, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (PG): Thu: 7:15.

The Addams Family (PG): Fri: 1:45, 4:30, 6:45; Sat-Mon: 11:15 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 6:45; Tue-Thu: 1:30, 4:15, 6:45.

Joker (R): Fri: 1:15, 4, 7:15; Sat-Mon: 10:30 a.m. 1:30, 4:30, 7; Tue-Thu: 1:15, 4, 7.

Abominable (PG): Fri: 1:45, 4:30; Sat-Mon: 11 a.m., 1:15, 4:15, 7; Tue & Wed: 1:30, 4:15, 6:45; Thu: 1:30, 4:15.

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri: 1:30, 4:15, 7; Sat-Mon: 10:45 a.m., 1:30, 4, 7:15; Tue & Wed: 1, 4:30, 7:15; Thu: 1, 4:30.

The Peanut Butter Falcon — Q/A With Zack Gottsagen (PG-13): Fri: 7.

The Matrix (R): Thu: 7.