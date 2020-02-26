Tenth annual Chili Fest set for March 29

The 10th annual ChiliFest will be held Sunday, March 29, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Ridgefield Recreation Center, 195 Danbury Rd.

Visitors may sample chilis by amateur chili cooks as well as professional chefs from local restaurants.

Amateur cooks can win prizes as they vie for the People’s Choice Award, based on votes from ChiliFest attendees, or the Judges Panel Award, decided by a panel of some of Ridgefield’s restaurant chefs.

Entry is free for amateur cooks, only requiring two gallons of the entrant’s homemade chili. Cooks of all ages are encouraged to enter. For more information or to purchase tickets go to ridgefielddems.org.

To enter the Amateur Chili Cook-Off, contact chili@ridgefielddems.org.

General admission tickets are $25/person (age 16+), a Family Pack ticket that will admit up to 4 children ages 7-15 can be purchased for $10, and children 6 and under are free. Tickets may be purchased at ridgefielddems.org or at the door.

This event is sponsored by Ridgefield Democrats.