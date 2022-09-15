Tearful Allison Russell wins Americana Award for debut album KRISTIN M. HALL, AP Entertainment Writer Sep. 15, 2022 Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 12:41 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 Larissa Maestro, left, Allison Russell, center, and Brandi Carlile, right, perform at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Chris Isaak, left, and Lyle Lovett perform at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 The War and Treaty perform at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Allison Russell, left, and Brandi Carlile perform at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Chris Isaak performs at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Allison Russell accepts the award for Album of the Year at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Lyle Lovett performs at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Buddy Miller accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Brandi Carlile, right, performs with Lucius at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 The Milk Carton Kids perform at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell won album of the year for her debut solo record “Outside Child,” while bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings won artist of the year at the Americana Honors and Awards.
Russell, whose starkly beautiful album touches on abuse she suffered as a child and her survival, said she heard common themes of community, family, unity and belonging in many of the speeches on Wednesday night during the award show in Nashville, Tennessee.
Written By
KRISTIN M. HALL