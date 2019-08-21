https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/entertainment/article/Sunset-Wine-Party-at-Lounsbury-House-14368127.php
Sunset Wine Party at Lounsbury House
The Lounsbury House will host the second annual Sunset Wine Party from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.
There will be 100-plus wines available for tasting, and food pairings provided by Gallo Ristorante.
Proceeds will go to the Ridgefield Food Pantry. The event’s presenting sponsor is Ancona’s Wines and Liquors.
General admission is $65. All access pass is $80 and at-the-door tickets are $95.
There will be DJ sessions along with 20-minute Wine Talks from wine pros.
Ridgefield Wine Week runs from Sept. 8 through Sept. 15.
To buy go to bit.ly/sunsetwineparty2019.
