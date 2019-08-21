Sunset Wine Party at Lounsbury House

Watching the sunset, drinking a glass of wine — does it get any better? Watching the sunset, drinking a glass of wine — does it get any better? Photo: JENS BUTTNER / Getty Images Photo: JENS BUTTNER / Getty Images Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sunset Wine Party at Lounsbury House 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Lounsbury House will host the second annual Sunset Wine Party from 6 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.

There will be 100-plus wines available for tasting, and food pairings provided by Gallo Ristorante.

Proceeds will go to the Ridgefield Food Pantry. The event’s presenting sponsor is Ancona’s Wines and Liquors.

General admission is $65. All access pass is $80 and at-the-door tickets are $95.

There will be DJ sessions along with 20-minute Wine Talks from wine pros.

Ridgefield Wine Week runs from Sept. 8 through Sept. 15.

To buy go to bit.ly/sunsetwineparty2019.