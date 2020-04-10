Stream Tedeschi Trucks Band’s weekly webcast series

Each Thursday night at 8 p.m. fans can stream Tedeschi Trucks Band's new weekly webcast series, dubbed Swamp Family TV, that highlights the band's archived performances.

At a time when live events all over the country have been canceled or postponed, The Ridgefield Playhouse remains dedicated to bringing the arts to our community. Now more than ever it is evident how important music and the performing arts are to our lives.

The Ridgefield Playhouse Facebook page will be live streaming many musicians and performers. Every Thursday at 8 p.m., fans can stream Tedeschi Trucks Band’s new weekly webcast series, dubbed Swamp Family TV, that highlights the band’s archived performances.

“We’re digging into the archives and plan to share as much music from TTB (and some from our friends, family and extended musical network) as your eyes and ears can handle,” the band said in a press release.

In addition to streams from Tedeschi Trucks Band, music fans have also been able to tune into performances by Rob Thomas, Gavin Rossdale, Joshua Bell, Phish, Metallica, Melissa Etheridge, Garth Brooks, Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon, Kirsten Maxwell, Jewel, The Met Opera and an original live stream show with ACT of CT.

For an expanding list of musical events to stream, go to ridgefieldplayhouse.org or follow their Facebook page.

