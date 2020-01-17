Steve Martin and Martin Short to star in Hulu comedy series

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Steve Martin and Martin Short are taking their touring act to television with a new Hulu comedy.

The untitled show about three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one was announced Friday at a TV critics meeting.

Martin and John Hoffman ("Grace and Frankie") co-created and will write the series for the streaming network. They will serve as executive producers, along with “This is Us” creator Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal and Short.

Martin and Short are currently touring in their comedy and musical show “Now You See Them, Soon You Won't.”

They previously toured in “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.” Those performances led to a Netflix special in 2018 that was nominated for an Emmy. Martin and Short first worked together in ”Three Amigos," a 1986 western comedy.