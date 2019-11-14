Steinway & Sons hosts private sales event at Lounsbury House

Steinway & Sons is holding a private sales event Nov. 23-24, at the historic Lounsbury House, 316 Main St., Ridgefield. Guests may select from a variety of new, used, and restored Steinway and Steinway-designed Boston and Essex grand and upright pianos. These pianos are rarely discounted, but through this special arrangement they will be sold at prices below retail. And, for every piano sold, Steinway & Sons will donate a percentage of the sale to benefit The Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra and Lounsbury House.

The weekend kicks off with a Champagne Preview Party on Friday, Nov. 22, at 5:30 p.m., at The Lounsbury House. Champagne and hors d’oeuvres will be served with live music performed by British pianist Simon Mulligan.

This event is part of HamletHub Community Events Series. For tickets to the Champagne Preview Party, at $20, call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Access to the private two-day sales event is by appointment only on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. This event will only be open to members and subscribers of Lounsbury House, The Ridgefield Playhouse and Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, as well as customers registered to Steinway & Sons.

For information or to schedule an appointment, call 917-494-5420. Appointments will be scheduled on a first-call, first-served basis, though Steinway will attempt to include everyone who wishes to attend. Since many of the pianos are one of a kind and selection is limited, Steinway encourages you to schedule your appointment early.