St. Stephen’s presents Carols by Candelight

The St. Stephen’s Choristers will be featured at the annual Carols by Candlelight concert. The St. Stephen’s Choristers will be featured at the annual Carols by Candlelight concert. Photo: Scott Mullin. Photo: Scott Mullin. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close St. Stephen’s presents Carols by Candelight 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main St. is presenting Carols by Candlelight on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary.

The concert is a celebration of Advent and Christmas presented by the St. Stephen’s Festival Choir, St. Stephen’s Choristers, soloists, and an 18-piece professional orchestra. Dr. Alcee Chriss III, St. Stephen’s Minister of Music, will conduct, and Dr. Nathaniel Gumbs, director of Chapel Music at Yale University, will play the organ.

The concert opens in candlelight as the choirs process while singing “Once in Royal David’s City.” It will include selections from J.S. Bach’s “Wachet Auf, BWV 140,” Handel’s “Messiah” and works by Gustav Holst, and Edward Elgar. The women and choristers will be featured in Elgar’s “Christmas Greeting.” Another anthem, “A Babe Is Born,” by 20th century Welsh composer William Mathias, is an energetic celebration of the birth of Jesus marked by unusual rhythmic patterns. Traditional carols will be interspersed throughout the concert, which will conclude with a rousing performance of “Hallelujah,” from “Messiah.”

Admission is free, but a $20 donation is suggested.