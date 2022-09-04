Spidey tops box office while Cinema Day draws millions JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., AP Entertainment Writer Sep. 4, 2022 Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 3:56 p.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has swung back on top of the box office during a holiday weekend where American theaters aimed to lure moviegoers with discounted $3 tickets.
The first “National Cinema Day” nationwide promotion became the highest-attended day of the year, drawing an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers on Saturday, according to The Cinema Foundation. The one-day event – offered on more than 30,000 screens and held in more than 3,000 theaters, including major chains AMC and Regal Cinemas – collected preliminary box office returns of $24.3 million, according to data firm Comscore.
Written By
JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.