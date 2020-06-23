  • Prospector Theater staff pose for a picture in the lobby. Photo: Prospector Theater

    Photo: Prospector Theater
Photo: Prospector Theater
Photo: Prospector Theater

Movies for Friday, June 26-Thursday, July 2, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse: Friday, 3 p.m.

Mean Girls: Friday, 7 p.m.

Zootopia: Saturday, 3 p.m.

Forrest Gump: Saturday, 7 p.m.

The Avengers (2012): Sunday, 3 p.m.

The Greatest Showman: Sunday, 7 p.m.

Zootopia: Monday, 3 p.m.

Footloose: Monday, 7 p.m.

The Avengers (2012): Tuesday, 3 p.m.

Lego Batman Movie: Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Zootopia: Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Greatest Showman: Thursday, 3 p.m.

Inception: Thursday, 7 p.m.