Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse screens Friday
Photo: Prospector Theater
Movies for Friday, June 26-Thursday, July 2, follow. Confirm showtimes at prospectortheater.org.
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse: Friday, 3 p.m.
Mean Girls: Friday, 7 p.m.
Zootopia: Saturday, 3 p.m.
Forrest Gump: Saturday, 7 p.m.
The Avengers (2012): Sunday, 3 p.m.
The Greatest Showman: Sunday, 7 p.m.
Zootopia: Monday, 3 p.m.
Footloose: Monday, 7 p.m.
The Avengers (2012): Tuesday, 3 p.m.
Lego Batman Movie: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Zootopia: Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Crazy Rich Asians: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Greatest Showman: Thursday, 3 p.m.
Inception: Thursday, 7 p.m.
