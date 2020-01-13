Smorgasbord! premieres at Ridgefield Theater Barn Jan. 31

The Ridgefield Theater Barn will present “Smorgasbord!” starting Friday, Jan. 31. The production, written and directed by Brad Blake — whose previous Theater Barn production, Wreck the Halls, was a runaway smash hit —will be presented Friday and Saturday evenings from Jan. 31 to Feb. 29 at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees Feb. 9, 16, and 23 at 2 p.m.

This original musical revue features Anya Caravella, Robert Geils, Tracey Marble, and Zach Theis. An irreverent musical romp, this show about food will leave you doubled over with laughter, an announcement said.. It is recommended for mature audiences only.

The Ridgefield Theater Barn, at 37 Halpin Lane, offers cabaret seating. Attendees bring food and beverage; doors open one hour prior to curtain.

Tickets are $38 for adults and $33 for students, seniors, and veterans, and available at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org