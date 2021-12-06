Accused of lying to police, Smollett takes the stand DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT, Associated Press Dec. 6, 2021 Updated: Dec. 6, 2021 3:17 p.m.
1 of11 Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet and unidentified siblings at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Actor Jussie Smollett, right, arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet and an unidentified brother at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Actor Jussie Smollett at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, center, walks with her clients Abimbola Osundairo, left, and Olabinjo Osundairo, as they arrive at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse to testify in the trial of actor Jussie Smollett Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago. The man trailing the trio identified himself as a bodyguard. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Special prosecutor Dan Webb arrives in a stiff wind Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of the Jussie Smollett trial in Chicago. Smollett is accused of lying to police when he reported he was the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago nearly three years ago, in Chicago. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett took the witness stand Monday at his trial on charges of staging a racist, anti-gay attack on himself and lying to Chicago police about it.
The actor who starred on the TV show “Empire” is expected to share his account of what happened in January 2019 in an attempt to refute damaging testimony from two brothers who testified last week. They said Smollett, who is gay and Black, orchestrated the hoax to get publicity, giving them $100 for supplies and instructing them to place a noose around his neck and yell homophobic slurs. They also said Smollett paid them $3,500 to carry it out.
Written By
DON BABWIN and SARA BURNETT