‘Sisters’ seeks to shed light on race and privilege in America

Sisters playwrights, director, cast, choreographer, and Phillis Dubois, one of two women who are the subject of the play, presented by Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center and performed live at the Garden House and livestreamed on Aug. 30. less Sisters playwrights, director, cast, choreographer, and Phillis Dubois, one of two women who are the subject of the play, presented by Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center and performed live at the Garden ... more Photo: Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Photo: Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘Sisters’ seeks to shed light on race and privilege in America 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center presents the play, Sisters, a live and livestreamed performance Sunday, Aug. 30, at 3 p.m.

Sisters is a collaboration between two playwrights, Joanne Hudson and Royal Shirée, that seeks to shed light on race and privilege in America through the fictional story of two real women, one white and one black — Anna Marie Resseguie and Phillis DuBois — who lived in and ran the Resseguie Hotel (formerly Keeler Tavern) in Ridgefield, Conn., in the 19th century, before, during, and after the Civil War.

The play will be staged in the Garden House at KTM&HC for a live audience and will be livestreamed for a virtual audience. The performance will be followed by a talkback with the cast, crew and playwrights (live and virtual). There will be a short intermission between the play and the talkback.

“We are overjoyed to be able to stage a live and livestreamed performance of Sisters at our site this August,” said Hildegard Grob, executive director of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center. “It has been a true honor to work with the outstanding cast and crew as well as the two playwrights under the direction of Kimberly Wilson. Kimberly has brought her talent and wisdom to bear upon this production and the conviction of using art to express challenging aspects of the American experience, including racial inequalities and white privilege. Sisters brings the connection between the past and the present into razor sharp focus thereby provoking a much-needed discussion about how we can move towards a more just and equal world.”

“As the energies, voices, and cries are rising up against the systematic racist practices in America and its history, we are now truly at an historical crossroad — a crossroad that also speaks to the history of Anna Marie Resseguie, Phillis Dubois, and Frederick Douglass and the history of slavery and oppression here in Connecticut,” said Sisters director Kimberly Wilson.

For tickets, at $40 for a live ticket and $30 for a livestreamed ticket, go to https://keelertavernmuseum.org/events/. There are a limited number of 18 seats to view the performance live in the Garden House and in compliance with COVID guidelines.